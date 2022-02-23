Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seneca Foods worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

