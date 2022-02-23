Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 15,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,551 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,841.75.
- On Monday, February 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 12,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $43,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $81,375.00.
- On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $97,686.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $122,032.82.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $50,912.68.
- On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.
SNSE stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
