SeqLL Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 23rd (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL’s (NASDAQ:SQL) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 23rd. SeqLL had issued 3,060,000 shares in its IPO on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,005,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SeqLL in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SQL opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeqLL in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeqLL by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

