Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $753.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 3.37. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,437 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

