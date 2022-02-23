Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.
Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $753.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 3.37. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,437 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.