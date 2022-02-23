Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. 22,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.