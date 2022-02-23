Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Board

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 202,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

