Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 136.61% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €165.50 ($188.07).

SAE stock traded down €1.20 ($1.36) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €84.95 ($96.53). The company had a trading volume of 72,608 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -72.86. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €86.35 ($98.13) and a 1-year high of €223.50 ($253.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

