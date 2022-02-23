Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Shopify worth $322,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $626.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,061.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,336.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $624.27 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

