Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

SHBI opened at $20.95 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

