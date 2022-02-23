Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.20) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.41).

SRP stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.05.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

