Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Laurence S. Dutto Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Laurence S. Dutto acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $13,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
