Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sierra Wireless updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

