Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,069 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. 1,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,301. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.