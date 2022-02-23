Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,867 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy makes up 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 522,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 57,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
