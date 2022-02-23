Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,867 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy makes up 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 522,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 57,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

