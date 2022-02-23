Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $196.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,000,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

