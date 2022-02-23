Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 361,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,633,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 722,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,831,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

