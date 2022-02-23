Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,142 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,848. The firm has a market cap of $788.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

