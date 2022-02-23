Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,268. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

