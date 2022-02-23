SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

SITE stock opened at $160.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average of $211.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

