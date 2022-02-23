Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

