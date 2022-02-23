Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.55

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.55 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 80894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.84.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

