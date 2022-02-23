SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SLM by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,366,000 after purchasing an additional 606,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SLM by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 246,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.29. SLM has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

