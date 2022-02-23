SnowGem 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 83.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

