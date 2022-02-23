Societe Generale Upgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Buy

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

