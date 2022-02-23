Societe Generale Upgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Buy

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

