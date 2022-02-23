Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of SONN stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. 442,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.