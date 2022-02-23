SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.54

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
