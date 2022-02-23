SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.54

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

