SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 6.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.16. 114,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $438.81 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.