SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,438. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

