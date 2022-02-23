Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00208236 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00402898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

