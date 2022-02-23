Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. Spectris has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

