Splunk (SPLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPLK opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.59. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

