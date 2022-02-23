Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.94

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.55. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 28,873 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $442.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

