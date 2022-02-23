Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprott by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

