Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Sprott stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
