Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of SPT opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

