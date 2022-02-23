SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.05. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,140. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.43. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.