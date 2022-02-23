SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

