Square (SQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SQ opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $203.55. Square has a 12 month low of $93.13 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Square stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

