Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 325,748 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 239.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 323,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

CommScope stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

