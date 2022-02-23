Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 86,159 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,159 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BHP Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $784.70.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

