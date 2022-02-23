Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 62.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.