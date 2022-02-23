Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 27,539 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of SkyWest worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

