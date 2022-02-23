Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 83,710 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,502 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

