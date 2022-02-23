SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 1,651,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,293. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

