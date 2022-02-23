StaFi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $37.08 Million

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 21% against the dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $37.08 million and $2.95 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00204324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00403843 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008085 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.