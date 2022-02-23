STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $63,070,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 818,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.