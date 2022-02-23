Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SMP opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

