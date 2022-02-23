Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

