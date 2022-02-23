Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.67

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.67 and last traded at $103.91, with a volume of 3559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stepan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

