Sterling Check (STER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Check (STER)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.