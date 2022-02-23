Sterling Check (STER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

