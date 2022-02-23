Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target to $23.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $842.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

